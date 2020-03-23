



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday reacted to the death of former Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu.





Fani-Kayode stated that Achimugu was the second death recorded as a result of Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.





Achimugu, who returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom a fortnight ago, started showing symptoms of the virus last Tuesday.





He was said to have died around 2:00am on Monday.

Shortly before Achimugu’s death went public, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the first death in Nigeria.





However, Fani-Kayode alleges that Achimogus death is the second death to be recorded.





He claims that the first death from coronavirus was an American in Ekiti State.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Former MD of PPMC Suleiman Achimugu has died from Coronavirus. He is the 2nd casualty in Nigeria. The 1st was an American who died in Ekiti state.





“Achimugu got back from the UK 2 weeks ago. May the Lord defend & protect our nation and people from this evil scourge and demonic plague.”





However, the NCDC has confirmed that the death toll remains at one.



