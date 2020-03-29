The state Chairman of PFN, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, made the appeal in a statement by the Director of Media, Bishop Seun Adeoye, on Saturday in Osogbo.Adelowokan said that though the three-day prayer and fasting declared by PFN ended on Saturday, there should be no gathering to avoid the spread of COVID-19.He urged Christian leaders to note that the ban placed on church services still subsists, saying that it would be illegal for anyone to do otherwise.While thanking members for being supportive of the state government’s directive, the cleric urged Christians to observe Sunday’s services in their various houses.The chairman called on all clerics under the banner of the PFN to be wise, saying, “security agents will be out to enforce the law in all the local government areas in the state.“Since the three-day fasting, which we observed from Thursday, ends today, we are to continue praying in our homes until the situation is better,” he said.