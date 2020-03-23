



Aisha Yusufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign group, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.









However, Mrs Yusufu, who is an ardent critic of Buhari and his administration, was not happy with the content of the message delivered by the President.





President Buhari hadduring the addressed said , “We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from #COVID-19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us.”

Aisha wonders if Buhari still knows he is the President of the country.





She tweeted in response to Buhari’s speech, “He is working with the Ministry of Health? Are you sure Buhari still knows he is President?



