Group Chief Executive Officer at Karex, Goh Miah Kiat, revealed this to Bloomberg in an interview.He also warned that Condoms could also get much more expensive.Kiat said demand was growing at “double digits” as governments around the world issued stay-at-home notices and many people abstain from having children due to the uncertain future.“I would definitely say this is an unprecedented stage, we have never seen such a disruption.“We are still paying all our workers’ full salaries but workers only come in half the time so generally there will be a cost increase,” he added.The company said it only restarted its factories on Friday after a week-long closure, working with just half its workforce to comply with a lockdown that the country imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The company said condoms are mainly made in China and India, which are both heavily impacted by the pandemic.