



President Muhammadu Buhari has made some exemptions on his lockdown order over coronavirus.





The order, announced on Sunday night, affects Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States and is effective 11pm Monday night.





However, on Monday, Buhari exempted financial services players from the movement restrictions.





A statement jointly signed by Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, said this followed an appeal.









It read: “To ensure that Nigerians can still perform online transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, we will like to inform the general public and all affected stakeholders that we have obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the Financial System and Money Markets in order to keep the system in light operations during this time”.





The statement added that all relevant staff of affected outfits and agencies should look out for further instructions from their immediate bosses.





The statement said the government was mindful of the difficulties the restrictions would bring on ordinary Nigerians and are grateful to the President for approval.