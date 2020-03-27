Dr Omokhudu Idogho, Managing Director, SFH, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja.“I encourage us all to get past the panic and focus on what we can do each day to make a small difference, like staying home to ensure social distancing.“Instead of unnecessarily calling out inadequacies, let us all be driven by hope and understanding, putting our foot forward to make things better for our loved ones, for our communities and the society,” he said.The managing director said that the world had been through worse situations and had overcome them, assuring that Nigeria would also overcome COVID-19.He said that the government was working to provide the correct information necessay for individuals and communities to protect themselves and their loved ones from getting infected by the virus.Idogho noted that SHF was engaging the government to see how it can leverage communities and the private sector infrastructure to mitigate the outbreak.He added that SFH would stay abreast of the rapidly evolving science of the pandemic.Idogho said that SFH would continue working with its wider ecosystem- communities, private sector and government on preparedness for rapid treatment rollout and vaccine scale up once candidates were approved.He noted that COVID-19 had rapidly changed individuals and the way they carry out their daily activities.“It has changed most aspects of our daily lives especially our social interactions but more importantly, it has made us more grateful for life, health and all the little things we ordinarily take for granted.“Times like this also remind us of our individual responsibility to ensure our collective safety.“Please be assured that the leadership of SFH bears all our staff, partners, clients and constituents in mind in these trying times,” he noted.Idogho said that SHF was prioritising the health and safety of Nigerians in the face of the interruptions and uncertainties, and resolved to remain a people centered organisation.Idogho said the society was working to keep people informed on COVID-19 through various channels by sharing trusted news and facts in English and Pidgin.” We do this in our online and offline community, drawing from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), relevant agencies and parastatals,” he said.Idogho commended the NCDC for the work it has been doing to keep the country safe.He added that the organisation was indebted to the frontline health workers in SFH supported facilities and other health facilities across the country.“We are also grateful to those working tirelessly to keep our supply chains open in order to deliver essential commodities to those who need them.“We appreciate our private sector partners who are pivotal for the scale-up of forthcoming solutions to ending COVID-19,” he said.