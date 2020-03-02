A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Monday, sentenced a 21-year old man, Isa Abdulkareem, to death by hanging for armed robbery.Abdulkareem was arraigned on January 8, 2018 on two count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.Delivering her judgement, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde held that the prosecution was able to prove that the alleged armed robbery happened.Justice Abodunde added that the prosecution counsel was able to “prove every element of robbery with veracious evidence that have probative values”.The Judge added: “I found the defendant guilty and convicted accordingly.“He is sentenced to death by hanging and may the Lord have mercy on his soul”.The prosecutor, the prosecutor ,Mr. Gbemiga Adaramola said the robbery operation took place at Oke-Ureje, along Igirigiri Road, Ado Ekiti.He said the offence contravene the Section 402 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State Nigeria.Adaramola said the convict was arrested by community members during a combined vigilante patrol exercise before he was handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.The convict, had during the robbery armed on 19th and 23rd December, 2016 respectively when he robbed one Adeya Olalekan of a sum of N74,000, Infinix Note 2 phone among others.He also robbed one Olomola Taiwo of a sum of N110,000 and 2 Techno Y6 phones.During interrogation, the convict confessed to committing the offence, he took security agents to their hideout where they met and kept their weapons and ammunitions.The prosecutor called four witnesses while exhibits recovered, including his confessional statements to the Police, were tendered in court.The defendant was led in evidence by his counsel Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke and called no witness.Exhibits recovered include; 4 Dane guns and toy guns, locally made pistols, 4 Nokia phones, 4 Techno phones, masks, cutlasses, charms, axe, victims wife headgear used to wrap the money,cartridges, expended cartridges, knives, pellets, cash sum of N10,000 among others.