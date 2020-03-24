



The Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) , Com. Adams Oshiomhole against taking actions that could be subjudice on the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the National Deputy Chairman(South) of the party.





The Court presided over by Justice U. N. Agoumoh , said it would be contemptuous for anyone to be appointed into the position by APC National Working Committee until the case filed by an aspirant, Mr. Michael Akinleye contesting Ajimobi’s proposed nomination, is determined.





The suit with registration number FHC/AD/CS/8/2020 was filed against the NWC to halt Ajimobi’s appointment on the premise that the position had been micro-zoned to Ekiti.





Joined in the suit are: APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole(1st respondent), National Working Committee(2nd) , National Vice Chairman, South West(3rd) , APC South West Zonal Caucus(4th), Ekiti State Chairman of APC(5th) , Ekiti State Caucus of APC(6th), All Progressives Congress (7th) and Senator Abiola Ajimobi(8th).

The seat became vacant following the appointment of Oti ba Niyi Adebayo as a Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, which brought the feeling by Ekiti APC that Senator Gbenga Aluko should be allowed to fill the vacancy in respect of the party’s micro-zoning, rather than moving it to Oyo State.





At yesterday’s proceeding, the Counsel to the Claimant, Barr. Taiwo Omidoyin drew the attention of the Court to the fact that the National leadership of APC, who were respondents in the case before the Court had gone ahead to appoint and inaugurate Ajimobi into the office, despite the pendency of the case.





The lawyer to the respondent, Chief Anthony Adeniyi quickly interjected and denied vehemently, saying “Ajimobi has neither been nominated nor installed as the Deputy National Chairman(South). I couldn’t have lied before the Court having spent over 40 years at the bar as a lawyer”.





At this point, Justice Agoumoh said: “The position of this court that the status quo ante bellum be maintained in this case still subsists.





“I want to warn the lawyers to tell their clients not to do anything that will jeopardize the case in Court.





“I hope your clients have not taken any steps as regard the case at hand? The consequences will be dire for anyone who flouts the order”, the court ruled.





The case had been adjourned to April 7, for further hearing.



