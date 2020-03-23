In the face of the troubling cases of coronavirus and deaths from the killer virus in Italy, two lovebirds still went ahead to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony.According to The Sun UK, Diego Fernandes, 46, and Deni Salgado, 30, went ahead with their nuptials in Naples, on Friday, in a country ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen wearing face masks as they share a kiss at the altar while celebrating their special day.It was gathered that only witnesses attended the ceremony in the wake of the country’s strict lockdown.Italy had also overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the killer virus after the total death toll in the country rose to 4,825 – the highest in the world.The country’s authorities had also ordered a lock down of the entire northern region which has a population of 16 million people to check the spread of the virus.In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, there have been calls for social distancing as the primary defense for combating the killer virus.According to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says social distancing is the “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”