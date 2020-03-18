#CoronaVirusSA 🦠 pic.twitter.com/3w9ltoWdeg As of this morning, South Africa 🇿🇦 now has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means that there has been an increase of 31 new cases from yesterday’s announcement. #COVID19 March 18, 2020

There are now 31 new cases from Tuesday night's announcement.Six of the new cases are local transmissions."As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected," said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize."We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur. We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by."