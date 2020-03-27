



A woman has “deliberately” coughed on fresh food forcing a supermarket to throw away $35,000 (£28,500) of groceries.





Margaret Cirko, a 35-year-old woman, has also been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Sky News.





The police has charged her with terrorist threats, threatening to use a “biological agent”, criminal mischief, attempting to commit retail theft, and disorderly conduct.





Hanover Township Police Department, in a statement, said, “Police were called to the business after Cirko entered the store making verbal threats that she was sick while intentionally coughing and spitting saliva/bile on produce/meat/merchandise.





“Cirko continued this behaviour in several aisles before attempting to steal a 12 pack of beer as she was being ordered to leave the store by employees.”





The Gerrity’s Supermarket in Pennsylvania, USA described the woman’s actions as a “very twisted prank”, and said it had no choice but to discard all of the items she came into contact with.





Joe Fasula, co-owner of the supermarket said on Facebook that the store’s fruit and vegetable aisles – as well as its meat and bakery – were targeted by the woman.





He wrote, “I am also sick to my stomach about the loss of food.”





He said while it was always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of food supply, it is even more disturbing.





Although, the woman may not be positive of the dreaded virus, the police said it would administer a test.



