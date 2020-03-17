



The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will consider a plan that would see the Champions League and Europa League finish in just four days following the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.





Recall that both the Champions League and Europa League fixtures have been postponed this week.





The quarter-final draw for both tournaments, which were scheduled to be held on Friday, has also been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





UEFA is yet to decide when the fixtures will be played, but all the major league in Europe, including the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 have all suspended their domestic fixtures until April.





However, according to the Daily Telegraph, UEFA is now seriously deliberating whether it would be possible to play the semi-finals and the final over a four-day window in Istanbul.





The newspaper reports that the proposal would also apply to the Europa League, with the final due to be held in Gdansk, Poland.





Many conference calls are due to be held by UEFA on Tuesday to discuss various proposals.



