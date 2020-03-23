On the Streets of Lagos #COVIDー19 . So I boarded a bus this morning. Before I entered the bus the driver and conductor said I must sanitize my hand before I enter. I told them I already have. But basically watch what happened.... pic.twitter.com/zJY884BkzO March 23, 2020

Lagos State Government on Monday issued public transport guidelines to operators and passengers to curb further spread of the coronavirus in buses, cabs, motor parks, and garages.In line with these guidelines, a twitter user with the handle @ayodebby shared a video of her experience with a bus conductor. It displayed how the bus operator was sanitising the passengers with a sachet alcoholic drink.Watch the video below: