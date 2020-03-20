The Turkish Interior Ministry on Friday said authorities have detained a total of 64 persons for disseminating false information about COVID-19 pandemic via social media.The authorities identified 242 persons who posted false and provocative information about coronavirus on social media.“Of these, 64 persons were detained. Work is underway to detain other persons who engaged in such activities.’’ the ministry wrote on Twitter.Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey increased to 359 in less than a week with four recorded deaths so far.