



United States President, Donald Trump has called for chloroquine to be approved for use against the coronavirus.





He insisted that the malaria drug was potent and can be used to cure cases of the global pandemic.





“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN (an antibiotic), taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.





The American leader urged that they “be put in use IMMEDIATELY.”





“What do we have to lose?” he later said at a news conference at the White House.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a statement, confirmed it has been working closely with government agencies and academic centres investigating the use of the drug.





It said they will jointly “determine whether it can be used to treat patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19.”





Similarly, the German Institute for Tropical Medicine has announced plans to hold human trial for chloroquine.





In Nigeria, Lagos State Government says it will conduct a clinical trial to confirm the effectiveness of chloroquine.





Nigeria now officially recorded 27 cases of coronavirus.



