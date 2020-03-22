



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday cautioned Igbos against going to church and travelling, amid the scourge of Coronavirus.





Kanu also cautioned people of the Southeast to withdraw their children from school in a bid to enforce social-distancing.





In a statement he personally signed, the IPOB leader urged Igbos to adhere to advice from health workers on how to prevent COVID-19.





Kanu said: “In the name of Elohim, the Most High Chukwu Okike Abiama puru ime ihe nile, I address you today on the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic.





“You are all aware of the ravaging effects of this damnable virus and the deaths and suffering it has brought to many nations.





“You are also aware that the World Health Organization has declared it a Pandemic, which demands that everybody must observe our long-cherished Hebraic/Biafran tradition of high personal hygiene and social-distancing to stem the spread of the virus.





“I am personally impressed with the high level of compliance with social-distancing and other precautionary measures all serious and vulnerable nations have embarked on. I worry about Biafrans everywhere, especially those trapped within the geographical space called Nigeria.”





The IPOB leader urged people of the Southeast to be vigilant to medical tips, especially coming from World Health Organisation, WHO.





He said: “To this end, I direct all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra everywhere in the world, including particularly the geographical space called Nigeria to take matters into their own hand and protect themselves, their loved ones and the general public.





“What you must do is to be vigilant to the medical advise issuing from medical professionals, including particularly the World Health Organization. To be sure, you must immediately embark on all measures that enhance your personal hygiene.





“Begin your social-distancing now by withdrawing your children and wards from schools. Do not attend the Church or the Synagogue for now. Avoid unnecessary travel, except if the purpose is to distance yourself from high infected areas. This is a once in a 100 year event. Pandemics of this magnitude has been part and parcel of human existence since the beginning of time. In holy books it is commonly referred to as a plague. Do not dismiss what is going around the world as a hoax as some conspiracy theorists would have us believe.





“Above all, trust in yourself and medical professionals, while abiding in the faith that Elohim, The Most High will surely and ultimately hearken to the supplications of his Faithfuls by showing us the most effective solution to this virus.”





Meanwhile, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed another case of Coronavirus in Abuja.





This is coming after it earlier confirmed four cases in Lagos and Oyo State on Sunday.



