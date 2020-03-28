



Spain has lost 832 lives to coronavirus in 24 hours, making it the highest single day death toll in the country and the second highest in Europe.





The record comes after Italy’s where the virus killed 919 people in 24 hours on Friday.





Spain also recorded 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.





The country’s ministry of health figures showed that so far, 72, 248 people have been infected, 40,630 have been hospitalised, 4,575 people have been admitted to intensive care and 12,285 people have recovered from the disease.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that the number of infections would rise in the coming days.





“The worst is yet to come, and it is pushing our capacities to the limit,” he had said.





“We have yet to receive the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society.”





He had also said his government was working on plans to produce the equipment needed to battle coronavirus and that testing would be increased across the country.





As a measure to stop the spread, the government declared a 15-day state of emergency nationwide barring people from leaving their homes but for exigent reasons.







