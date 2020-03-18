Nigeria’s ex-Aviation chief, Femi Fani-Kayode is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari for opening the nation’s borders to Italians, Iranians, Chinese and others greatly affected by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
According to Fani-Kayode, not only did Buhari refused to formally address the people and offer them hope on the COVID19, hut had let the Italians and others enter the nation without restriction.
He tweeted:
“Not only do you refuse to formally address our people & offer them hope on the Covid 19 plague but you have also refused to close our borders.
“Instead you have declared them open to the Chinese, Europeans, Iranians, Italians, Americans & all other afflicted nations. Shame on you!”
