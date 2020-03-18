He tweeted:

“Not only do you refuse to formally address our people & offer them hope on the Covid 19 plague but you have also refused to close our borders.



“Instead you have declared them open to the Chinese, Europeans, Iranians, Italians, Americans & all other afflicted nations. Shame on you!”

Nigeria’s ex-Aviation chief, Femi Fani-Kayode is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari for opening the nation’s borders to Italians, Iranians, Chinese and others greatly affected by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.According to Fani-Kayode, not only did Buhari refused to formally address the people and offer them hope on the COVID19, hut had let the Italians and others enter the nation without restriction.