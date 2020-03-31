Inmates of the Kaduna Central Correctional Centre are protesting the congestion in their cells following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The inmates who are alleged to have engaged prison officials are insisting that they must be released to avoid being infected by the deadly virus.
Security personnel, including prison wardens, are reportedly battling the inmates.
Reports say shots have been fired in the ensuing fracas.
Details soon…
