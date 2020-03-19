



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned the 112 national emergency toll free number.





The newly commissioned number is to help citizens who are under any form of emergency to get immediate aide.





The free toll number will link anyone under a critical condition to hospital ambulance service, Fire Service, Police and others.





Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isah Pantami, said the number will be launched in other states across the country.





Pantani pointed out that the toll free line will be of immense help to Nigerians at the period of when the dreaded Covid-19 disease is spreading all over the country.





He said, “The emergency centre will link anyone who’s in danger and in an emergency condition to the Fire Service, Police and ambulance services.





“We will take this to other states in the country. In this period of Coronavirus, we are working to see how people can get immediate attention.