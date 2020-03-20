 Coronavirus: Photos: Fashola, Wike in elbow shake | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike were caught in elbow shake during a visit to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

Wike had received Fashola in Port Harcourt on Thursday.


They had a closed door meeting after which the Minister and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing embarked on visits to Federal Roads.

The two officials also had the “coronavirus ” elbow greeting.

