Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike were caught in elbow shake during a visit to avoid spread of Coronavirus.
Wike had received Fashola in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
They had a closed door meeting after which the Minister and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing embarked on visits to Federal Roads.
The two officials also had the “coronavirus ” elbow greeting.
See photo below:
