



Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike were caught in elbow shake during a visit to avoid spread of Coronavirus.





Wike had received Fashola in Port Harcourt on Thursday.





They had a closed door meeting after which the Minister and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing embarked on visits to Federal Roads.





The two officials also had the “coronavirus ” elbow greeting.





See photo below:



