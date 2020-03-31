The unidentified male patient has been discharged from hospital.The patient had served as a driver to an American who came on a visit to Nigeria and spent two weeks in Ibadan.The American later died on suspicion of succumbing to the virus.But while the care-giver tested negative, the driver tested positive.He was discharged Tuesday, a day after five persons also overcame the virus in Lagos.According to NCDC, Nigeria now has 135 confirmed cases of the virus.Nine persons have been discharged while two died..Here is a breakdown of cases by states in real time:Lagos- 81FCT- 25Ogun- 4Enugu- 2Ekiti- 1Oyo- 8Edo- 2Bauchi- 2Osun-5Rivers-1Benue- 1Kaduna- 3