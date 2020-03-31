



A Coronavirus patient has escaped from an isolation centre where she was being kept with eight others.





The culprit is one of the eight Guineans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





She escaped from the facility in which they were being quarantined in Tamale, Ghana.





So far, Ghana has recorded 152 cases of Coronavirus, with five death and two recovery.

According to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, the patient, a woman in her early 20s, scaled over a wall leaving behind her belongings on Monday.





He described it as “a very disturbing situation because she is positive” with the novel coronavirus.





“Since yesterday, up till this morning, I have not slept, with my security people. I directed that they should use all their networks to be able to track the person down and get her,” Mr. Saeed told the media.





According to Citi News, there were two police and two soldiers who were guarding the guest house where the infected persons were being monitored.





Despite the gravity of the situation, Saeed urged citizens to remain calm.





“Our people are safe… we are working very hard to ensure that the people don’t get too panicked. Nobody should be afraid because the security personnel are on top of the issues.”







