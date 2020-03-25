Senior Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), London, has ordered his Church Members to pay their tithes and offerings amid Coronavirus as governments shutdown public gatherings worldwide.





Ashimolowo in a sermon directed all his Church Members to use the online payment channels available to pay for their tithes and offerings.





“I know you have a thousand and one questions, our offices will still be open, we’ll keep safe in the offices.





“We will be able to answer your questions on offerings, particularly those of you who have not yet known how to drop your offerings online. If you’re able to, please do that.





“Get to the platforms, see how you can do your offerings online as well as your tithe. God bless you as you give”, he said in a broadcast video.





In other messages shared on his verified twitter page, Ashimolowo said: “Complaining will not solve anything until we come together as a united force and take action to get results.





“Diversity is not supposed to create conflicts but rather, to complement each other. Our different abilities should enable us carry out the master’s business in a more efficient way.





“Meekness is never a sign of weakness. There are times you may have to stoop very low in order to preserve the unity required to experience the move of God. Remember, God cannot work where strife is rampant.





“We are completely completely covered by the blood. We pray protection upon our nation, in Jesus’ Mighty Name”.





KICC has many branches in Nigeria and worldwide, including; Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Aba, Port Harcourt, Accra, Toronto, United Kingdom, and many others.





Watch Video below: