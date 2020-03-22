



Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel has criticized the government over the closure of schools in Nigeria.





Most states in Nigeria as at Friday ordered the closure of schools till further notice as the country battles the spread of Coronavirus.





Also, Lagos government cancelled gathering of more than 20 person after new cases were recorded on Saturday bringing a total number of cases in Nigeria to 27.





But, Oyedepo who held a service on Sunday and shunned government directive on religious gatherings, said the closure of schools was not a right decision by government in curbing the spread of Coronavirus.





According to him, the only disease that has no cure is hunger.





Oyedepo said: “May God help our policy makers to make the right decision in finding solution to this scourge called Coronavirus.





“How can you close school and ask them to go home.





“You are sending them for where they are more secured to where they would be exposed to the disease.





“You are sending them away from where they are not more than 20 back home to go and sell pepper for their mothers in the market where there are more people.





“You block people from having access to malls in the name of preventing a disease but you don’t know that the only disease that doesn’t have cure is hunger.





“May God help our leaders to make the right decision in search of solution to this pandemic.”





Oyedepo had earlier said the cure for COVID-19 will be out soon and nations will rejoice.



