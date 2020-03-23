 Coronavirus: Oshiomhole shuts APC Secretariat, orders staff to go home | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, announced the closure of the party national secretariat.

While addressing the workers, Comrade Oshiomhole said the national working committee took the decision to protect its workers from the contagious ailment, coronavirus.


He said the closure, which would be for two weeks, could be extended.



