



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to restrict flights from high risk countries with Coronavirus.





The spread of Coronavirus has shut down economies, sport events and put the world on stand still.





Canada, Italy among other countries have closed all borders in order to curtail the further spread and increase in COVID-19 cases.





However, Buhari’s government has insisted that the border will remain open and that flights from Europe are welcome.

Reno Omokri, however, says Buhari’s government has refused to restrict flights from high risk nations because former vice president Atiku Abubakar raised the suggestion earlier.





The former presidential spokesman further appealed to Buhari to drop his ego and save the lives of Nigerians at risk.





Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “The reason General Buhari does not want to restrict flights from Coronavirus high risk nations is because the closure of borders was first suggested by Atiku Abubakar.





“He does not want Atiku to get the credit. This is about ego. Buhari must drop his ego and do the right thing to save lives!





Atiku had urged the government to restrict flights into Nigeria.





Meanwhile, the Senate has asked Buhari to immediately impose travel ban on high risk countries as Nigeria records third case.





The third case was confirmed after a 30-year-old lady who returned from Uk on the 13th of March tested positive of COVID-19.



