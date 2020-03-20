



The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has shut all its churches in Lagos and Ogun States in a bid to halt the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.





The church also declared 30 days prayer and fasting to seek divine intervention against Coronavirus.





A statement issued by the Assistant General Overseer (Administration), Pastor Gbesan Adebambo in the Church’s headquarters at Onike Iwaya, Lagos, said “We write to draw your attention to the directive from the Governments of Lagos and Ogun States, respectively, banning all religious meetings and gatherings of more than fifty worshippers as an urgent measure taken to curtail the wide spread of the global pandemic coronavirus in the aforementioned states.”





The statement said in strict compliance with the government’s directive, no services, including deliverance ministrations must hold in any of MFM branches at all levels in the Region until further notice.





It added that all house fellowship meetings at any of the centres were postponed till further notice.





MFM also said all members were to engage in 30 days personal prayer retreat, beginning from Sunday, 22nd March 2020 to Monday, 20th April 2020 and that the prayer booklet would be made available free.





According to the statement, “Church premises should not be opened to members/worshipers for services. However, Pastors/Ministers must be positioned at the church entrance gates(s) to attend to the uniformed members, anoint them and hand Personal Prayer booklet over to them.





“Members are to be encouraged to hook up to online page on which ministration on video will be streamed live from the International Headquarters covering the period of the interim arrangement, connecting through https:ntainoffire.org/messages. Other online platforms are; MFM youtube, streaming faith prayer, azure and audio-only prayer, MFM facebook channel and MFM Television.”