Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, says the low spread of coronavirus in Africa is due to fasting and prayers in the continent.
Since its outbreak in China in December, the virus has killed about 5,000 persons, with at least 134,000 infected.
Africa, however, has recorded paltry cases of the disease — a development which has left many asking what could be behind its low spread in the continent.
Nigeria has only recorded two cases of the virus, with the second patient testing negative.
Reacting to the various arguments on why the virus has not been rampant in Africa — contrary to expectations — the actor cum evangelist attributed the development to fasting and prayers.
“The scientists and health specialists in western nations are still wondering why the coronavirus has not spread massively in Africa as expected and I said, it’s God’s answer to our prayers and fasting,” he wrote on Instagram.
“And some people are angry with me. What did I do wrong now? If my answer is wrong, you should tell all of us why the virus has not spread in Africa as they expected.”
His comment has stirred heated controversies on social media platforms with some opposing the 59-year-old actor’s view.
Responding to his comment, Daddy Freeze, media personality. said the Bamiloye’s claim was “unscholarly”.
Addressing this in a live teaching at 5:30pm live on youtube.com/daddyfreezeteaches - Dear @mikebamiloye, I find it unscholarly of you to make such a vacuous post about something so sensitive. - Really? Our prayers???? If this makes sense to you then I’m worried! Why didn’t prayer and fasting prevent Lassa fever?🙄 - How have our prayers helped in reducing poverty? According to www.worldpoverty.io, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world, with more than double the extreme poverty figures of China where the Corona virus 🦠 emanated from. - So far (scroll left to see the figure), as of March 11th, ONLY about 5,000 people have died GLOBALLY from Corona virus. - In Nigeria, with more than 95 million people in extreme poverty, we probably have more than 5,000 people dying EVERY SINGLE WEEK from extreme poverty and from poverty related issues, such as the lack of basic health care services, lack of electricity, lack of access to clean water and from accidents resulting from lack of good roads. People in the western world aren’t dying en masse from these like we are, despite not praying or fasting. Please focus your prayers on the eradication of poverty; that to us is greater a virus than Corona.🙄 - The herdsmen saga and Boko haram have also taken its toll on us. People are dying weekly if not daily, how have your prayers helped reduce this scourge? No other western country is dealing with these issues of this magnitude. Please pray and fast for the herdsmen and Boko haram virus first, as that’s a near and present danger. - Religion is yet another virus that has killed and will continue to kill more Africans than Corona ever can. Always keep this in perspective. - Other viruses killing us include bad leadership, poor law enforcement and jungle justice; factor those into your prayer and fasting points. - I find this post rather insensitive! In my opinion, it’s a mockery of God and an insult to our intelligence. Stay blessed. ~FRZ - #DaddyFreeze #FreeTheSheeple #ThisYearGoRuggedO
