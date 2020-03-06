The Ogun State Government has said the 39 persons on quarantine in the isolation facility of a company in Ewekoro have not developed any symptom of coronavirus disease.The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said this while leading a team to the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.Coker said this in a statement sent from the state Ministry of Information on Thursday.The statement indicated that the team was received by the senior pastors of the RCCG during the sensitization.Coker explained that the global emergency posed by COVID-19 informed the need to sensitise religious leaders who would take the message to their various communities.She called on religious leaders to join the government in enlightening the members of the public.Coker said, “We all know that coronavirus is a global emergency. The index case, a 44-year-old Italian national, who was transferred from Ogun State to the Bio-Security Laboratory is responding to treatment.“Even the people who have been quarantined are not developing any symptoms.“The need to keep spreading the message of personal hygiene at different levels is very important. Hence, we want to solicit your support in fighting this disease.”In her remarks, the Team Lead, African Region, World Health Organisation, Prof. Bola Olayinka, underscored the need for social distancing in the event of respiratory tract infection.She urged that the habit of touching face and other parts of the body without washing hands should be discouraged.Responding, Pastor Odesola thanked the state government for the gesture, promising that the pastors would not fail to spread information on the importance of personal hygiene in their various localities.