The Nigerian Medical Association has directed all its members currently on strike to suspend their action as part of efforts to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.The association’s president, Dr Francis Faduyile, gave the directive at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.Faduyile said that the directive was one of the NMA’s guidelines towards the management of the COVID-19.He said, “We direct all state branches of NMA to set up a five-man committee of health professionals including doctors, pharmacists, and nurses to monitor the level of preparedness and management of our hospitals.“This committee should interact with the different committees set up by their respective state governors and FCT Minister.“In line with the above, we direct all medical associations that have declared strikes against their management to suspend all actions as the national NMA shall take over the disputes and interact with the different organs/agencies of government.“In this regard, the Association of Resident Doctors of FCTA, Gombe, ESUT-Parklane and Kaduna as well as NMA Cross Rivers are directed to report back to work and treat Nigerians.“This gesture is geared towards treating fellow Nigerians notwithstanding the inhuman treatment meted on our members nationwide.”