In the last 2 weeks, I have used the Abuja International Airport twice, London Heathrow Airport four times and Washington Dulles Airport twice. I also used the London Underground trains twice. I only saw precautionary preventive efforts against #COVID19 was in Nigeria. Thread... March 1, 2020

Traveling out of Abuja Airport, you are screened by a thermal imaging machine, which you may not notice. Coming back into Abuja, you are given a form to fill while still in the plane. The form collects your contact details, where you’ve been and your recent health status. pic.twitter.com/HbT4RqU7N6 March 1, 2020

When you land, a health worker checks that you fully completed the form. If you didn’t, you are pulled aside and made to fill it. Once you pass the heath worker, there are signs asking whether you have been to China recently. Another health worker is watching the thermal images. pic.twitter.com/EoeySoAgW6 March 1, 2020

