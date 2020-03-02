 Coronavirus: Nigeria taking more precautions than US, UK – Abah | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Nigerian public analyst, Dr. Joe Abah has commended the Federal government for taking prompt precautions in detecting the possible spread of the deadly Coronavirus among Nigerians.

The public analyst took to his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, saying that the Nigerian airport is doing what the “saner climes”, the US and UK are not doing in terms of addressing the scourge, which has spread to at least 48 countries.


Based on his findings, Dr. Abah believes that Nigeria is more prepared against the Coronavirus than the United States of America and United Kingdom.



While narrating his experience, he pointed out that throughout his travels and stay in the United States and the UK since the outbreak of the deadly virus, he had not come across any scanning exercise.




He said contrary to many people’s expectations, Nigeria had taken more precautionary measures against the virus than the more developed countries.






