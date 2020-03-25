



Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger state, has gone into self isolation after attending same event with Bala Muhammed, his Bauchi counterpart who was diagnosed with coronavirus.





Both Bello and Muhammed had attended the meeting of the Nigeria governors forum (NGF) on March 18.





In a statement on Wednesday, Mary Noel-Berje, the governor’s chief press secretary, said the decision was taken based on the directive of the NGF.





The forum directed those who attended the same event with Bauchi governor to embark on self isolation.

Noel-Berje said the Bello will undergo a test to know his coronavirus status. The spokesman quoted the governor as saying his family would also be tested for the virus.





“Considering the fact that I was in Abuja the whole of last week to participate in the APC National meeting with the president, The Nigeria Governors Forum meeting, National Economic council meeting and the World bank break fast meeting, as a way of leading by example, I have placed my self on isolation and waiting to be tested, along with members of my family,” he said.





The spokesman said the governor has “directed that all his close aides and all cabinet members should subject themselves to self isolation.”





He urged members of the public to desist from panicking, adding that the government has put measures in place to contain the pandemic.



