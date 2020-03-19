



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, explained what it takes to carry out self-isolation as the country responds to the coronavirus outbreak.





Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General, explained the process to the told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).





Ihekweazu noted that self-isolation means strictly staying at home or identified accommodation and avoid mixing with family members or the public for a period of 14 days.





He said: “Any situation where you may come in close contact with others in face to face contact closer than two metres i.e. five feet is dangerous.

“If you are unsure if you should be in self-isolation, or if you do not know where you can go, please contact NCDC for free on 080097000010,” he advised.





Ihekweazu stressed that all returning travellers from high risk countries must undergo self-isolation.





The DG noted that on arrival, they must ensure that only one person pick them at the airport, avoid the use of public transport, do not sit in the co-drivers’ seat and stay at least one metre away from the driver.





“You should not travel across states in Nigeria during the self-isolation period either by plane, train, bus or car.”





He advised self isolated persons not to share plates, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, pillows or other items with other people in the home.





The DG said after using these items, such persons should wash them thoroughly with soap and water.





Ihekweazu told them to stay away from pets. Disinfect touched surfaces such as doorknobs/handles, bedside tables, bed frames and other bedroom furniture daily with regular household disinfectant or soap.





“Clean and disinfect bathroom and toilet surfaces at least once a day with regular household disinfectant or soap,” he advised.





Ihekweazu reminded that for travellers and contacts of confirmed cases, they were required to provide their name, next of kin, physical address and telephone contact to the relevant health authorities.





“You should limit your contact with people. You should avoid having visitors to your home, but it is okay for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food without having physical contact with you.





“If you are in a home where the other residents have not travelled e.g. your home/flat, student accommodation, minimise close contact with the other residents”.





The official added that anyone that has not been in contact with someone who has been infected with coronavirus is not at risk.