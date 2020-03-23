



Lagos State Government on Monday issued public transport guidelines to operators and passengers to curb further spread of the coronavirus in buses, cabs, motor parks, and garages.





Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, said in a statement hat the measures were parts of government’s efforts to further prevent a State- widespread of COVID-19.





According to him, henceforth it is compulsory for all transport operators/companies to sanitise their parks and garages regularly and continuously at least before and after each trip.





Oladeinde said: “All transport operators/companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.









“All Operators are not allowed to overcrowd/overload their vehicles at this point in time, passenger’s spacing must be fully observed because NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5ft) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness,’’ he said.





The commissioner directed that there should be no standing in all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL) bus operations.





According to him, all commercial buses should be at 60 percent capacity and not 100 percent capacity.





“All Air Conditioning System in public transport be put off and all public transport operators/companies must have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus.





“All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit and all passengers are also required to sanitise themselves before and after each trip.





“Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip,” he added.





Oladeinde said that operators/companies and passengers were expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Transportation or call 08000CORONA.





He urged passengers to report any operator/company that failed to comply with these guidelines to the monitoring officer at sight or write to the ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time.





He said that containing the virus remained a joint effort.