The number of people who have died from coronavirus in the United Kingdom hospitals has risen by 115 in a single day to 578, as of 5pm on Thursday.It is the biggest daily rise in deaths across the country since the outbreak began.As of 9am on Thursday, 11,658 out of 104,866 people who have been tested for the virus were confirmed as positive cases.In France, the number of deaths from coronavirus has risen by 365 in 24 hours, from 1,331 to 1,696, according to health officials.Director general of the French health service, Jérome Salomon, said on Thursday there are now 29,155 confirmed cases in the country.A 16-year-old in the Ile de France region is one of those who died.There are currently 13,904 people in hospital with Covid-19 of whom 3,375 are in intensive care.Of those, 34 per cent are under 60 and 58 per cent are aged between 60 and 80.There have been 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in France’s overseas territories (Réunion, Martinique, Guadeloupe) of whom 21 are in intensive care, and two have died.Salomon said 4,948 people who were confirmed as having the coronavirus had recovered.The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has passed the half a million mark, according to the latest figures on the Johns Hopkins University global dashboard.Cases stand at 510,108 while there have been 22,993 deaths.