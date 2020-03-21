 Coronavirus kills 112 people in France in one day | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
France reported 112 more deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 562, with 6,172 people hospitalised, the health ministry announced Saturday.

Of those in hospital, 1,525 in a serious condition, the statement added.



“We are rapidly moving towards a generalised epidemic across the territory,” it said.

AFP



