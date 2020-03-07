



President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government, in its update on coronavirus, on Friday, said the Isolation Centre in Abuja will be ready in April.





Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this while responding to the remarks of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on the poor state of the facility, NAN reports.





The Isolation Centre is located in Gwagwalada, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





Lawan, during his visit on Wednesday, condemned what he saw and lamented that not a kobo of the N620 million earmarked to fight coronavirus had been released.









Ehanire added that construction is ongoing and the contractor has also been asked to fast-track it.





“They said it will be finished by next month. So they used the building which they wanted to use for intensive care. It has been furnished and prepared, staff have been trained and all protocols have been established.





“The Senate President went there when the finishing touches were being put and I think he expected that the bed was already made.





“Another team visited the next day, they saw that it was already completed and the chairman of the senate committee said there has been a lot of improvement.





“All monies approved got to NCDC, but had to go through a lot of process, but NCDC had made procurement on credit from its regular suppliers, they were given materials on credit, but many of them have been settled,” Ehanire said.