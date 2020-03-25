Leader of Izala Muslim sect in Plateau State, Sheikh Sani Jingir, claims coronavirus is Western conspiracy to stop Muslims from performing their religious rites.The Islamic leader in a sermon on an Izala TV monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday insisted that coronavirus was not real.He fingered the United States President Donald Trump of having a hand in the coronavirus issue.Jingir said any Muslims who believed in Trump and stopped praying at the Holy Mosque in Mecca should seek for God’s forgiveness.