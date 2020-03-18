



Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says an American citizen who came into Lagos through the Benin Republic border is among the new confirmed case of the coronavirus.





On Tuesday, the country recorded the third case of the virus through a 30-year-old Nigerian who came into the country on March 13 through a British Airways flight.





Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Osagie confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus in the country.





He said the patients had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.





“An American citizen who came into Lagos through Benin republic border on 13th March, 2020,” the minister said.





“Another Nigerian who returned to Lagos from London on 13th March, 2020 via Virgin Atlantic Flight number VS411.





“We have a mother and child (Nigerian) who arrived Lagos on 13th March, 2020 from California on Virgin Atlantic flight number VS411.”





The outbreak has led to several decisions by governments in the form of measures to limit the spread of the disease.





The federal government has placed a travel ban on 13 countries, including China, the UK and the US.





According to The Spectator Index, the number of cases of the disease is now hitting high above 200,000 worldwide.



