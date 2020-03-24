



The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said he was in support of total shutdown if necessary to halt the spread of Coronavirus.





Nigeria has so far recorded 42 infection of Coronavirus, with Lagos the worst hit with 29 cases.





Tinubu, who spoke after a closed door meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, urged all residents of Lagos and Nigerians in general to obey government’s directives and measures put in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.





Addressing newsmen, Tinubu who said he was in support of any decision taken by the government, including a total shutdown if necessary, to halt the spread of the virus, encouraged Nigerians to do the same.





So far, Lagos has the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country.





The State Government had earlier implemented some measures, including social distancing and directing a category of its workers to work from home.







