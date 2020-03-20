Seun Kuti, the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat godfather Fela Kuti has expressed his concern over the recent outbreak of the deadly virus, Corona, also known COVID-19.The quite bold and outspoken music star took to his Instagram page to state what Nigerians should learn from the epidemic.Seun also clearly stated that hunger would kill more African people than the wild spread of Coronavirus.He shared the caption, ” All the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on DEFENCE, has actually been spent on destroying the other, not protecting humanity or the planet. It is obvious that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy!! It is clear that all you can do as DEFENCE is to blow up black and brown people and destroy the environment. #getthesax. By the way hunger is killing thousands everyday, where is the hysteria on that!! Listen if u are African take care but also you know death is close by, no be corona kill them for Amuwo Odofin ooo!!”