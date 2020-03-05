



Guests attending the 83rd birthday event of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo have been screened for any signs of fever before access into the event hall.





This is in an attempt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, following the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria





The event, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, had in attendance, dignitaries from all walks of life.

However, individuals entering the event hall were screened one after the other, with a thermometer, by health practitioners, at the point of entry.





After being certified free of any suspicious ailments, guests are given hand sanitizer as they join other wellwishers.



