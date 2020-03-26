Bello also banned commercial motorcycle riders from operating and ordered the suspension of all social, cultural and religious activities in the state.The state Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Wednesday said passengers coming or going out of the state would undergo health checks.He said, “Persons with any disease condition which mimics COVID-19 symptoms, including elevated temperatures, should have a medical report from a reputable hospital/medical practitioner explaining their condition before venturing through the state.”According to him, taxis could carry only three passengers at a time and must provide hand sanitisers for their passengers.Fanwo said, “Buses may carry only two passengers per row of seats, subject to a maximum of 10 passengers per trip for any type of bus.“All transport companies, transport unions and terminal operators must keep a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers, especially verified phone numbers.“They must also provide hand wash stands with soaps in the parks and hand sanitisers in the buses.“Passengers are required to cooperate by washing their hands with soap and water and sanitise them before boarding.“They are to be denied boarding if they fail to comply with the hygiene procedures.”