



The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tested negative for coronavirus.





A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Governor is awaiting the result of the PCR test as the one released is that of the rapid diagnostic test.





“I can confirm that the governor tested negative for coronavirus when he ran the rapid diagnostic test for the virus. However, we are currently awaiting the result of a more conclusive PCR test.





“In the meantime, the governor has decided to continue to work in self-isolation and he is asymptomatic.”





Recall that Governor Obaseki had gone into self-isolation after he made close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for Coronavirus





He said he has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 but is presently taking necessary precautions to protect his family and aides.



