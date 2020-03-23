



The German government has banned public gatherings of more than two people in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Angela Merkel, German councillor, announced the development on Sunday.





The order prevents people from forming groups of three or more in public places.





It, however, excludes families, people in a household or work-related gatherings.





Restaurants have also been restricted to open for takeaway or delivery services.





All restrictions apply to all of Germany’s 16 states, and will be in place for at least two weeks.





“The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus,” Merkel said.





“Our own behavior is currently the most effective antidote we have: to reduce public life as much as is possible, to reduce contact with people through whom the virus could be transmitted.”





Merkel had self-isolated after coming in contact with her doctor who tested positive for the virus.





The country has recorded at least 23,900 cases of the disease and with more than 90 deaths.







