



The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed why the name of the Italian citizen infected with Coronavirus will not be made public.





Ehanire who was speaking at a press briefing on Monday said the Italian citizen’s name will not be exposed because it is a convention in Medicine.





”You do not give out a patient’s name without his permission. If someone has a problem, you can talk about the problem and not his name





”I am not sure if he has been asked, but he has not given permission for his name to be made public. He might want his privacy and there is no need for anyone to know his name.”





The minister further explained that the condition of the patient is good.





He said, ”I was able to see him. He was strolling around in his room, I could see him from the glass window. And according to the doctors, his case is quite mild.”





Ehanire noted that although he was yet to see the taxi driver who drove the Italian citizen from the airport, he is being monitored.





”I didn’t see the taxi driver who drove the patient, but he has been identified. He is under monitoring and self-isolation. ”





Recall that the Federal Government on Friday confirmed its first case of Coronavirus in the country.



