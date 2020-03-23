 Coronavirus: FG cancels meetings, threatens religious leaders flouting safety rules | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Coronavirus: FG cancels meetings, threatens religious leaders flouting safety rules

3:09 PM 0
A+ A-

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the meeting of heads of states and governments of the Chad Basin scheduled for next week.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday.

He said the cancellation was part of measures being taken by the government to stop the spread of the CoronaVirus.


Mohammed also said the government was prepared to bring the full weight of the law on religious leaders, pastors, and imams who continue to flout the directive on public gathering.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top