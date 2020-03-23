The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the meeting of heads of states and governments of the Chad Basin scheduled for next week.Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday.He said the cancellation was part of measures being taken by the government to stop the spread of the CoronaVirus.Mohammed also said the government was prepared to bring the full weight of the law on religious leaders, pastors, and imams who continue to flout the directive on public gathering.