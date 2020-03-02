



The Nigeran Government on Monday said there is no new confirmed case of coronavirus virus out of the 14 tests done from contact tracing of first case of (COVID-19)





The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday said those who contacted the Italian man are under self-supervised isolation and have been provided with temperature monitoring tools.





Ehanire said this while giving updates on the outcome of the contact tracing from the coronavirus index patient and measures to prevent the spread of the virus.





Coronavirus first case in Nigeria was brought by an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit.

The case is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.





Ehanire said “The ministry is working with the Lagos and Ogun state governments to carry contact tracing and other response activities.





“Currently, the contact tracing of the index case has identified 19 contacts in Lagos, 29 contacts in Ogun, including the driver that picked him up from the airport. There is no fresh case.



