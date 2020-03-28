 Coronavirus: FCT shuts down wedding for ‘violating’ ban on public gathering | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The federal capital territory (FCT) enforcement team on Saturday shut down a wedding taking place at Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

The FCT administration announced the action via its Twitter handle.

Mohammed Bello, FCT minister, had put a restriction on public gatherings as a part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The government warned that it would not tolerate any kind of gathering, and asked residents to abide by all of the stipulated guidelines.


“The FCT Enforcement Team which includes security & law enforcement agents has shut down a wedding ceremony happening at Wuse Zone 6,” the tweet read.

“NOTE: The FCTA will not tolerate any kind of gathering as we continue to urge residents to abide strictly by the laid down guidelines.”

The FCT has 14 out of the total 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.




